Fetch TV fetching new channels for entertainment pack

Fetch TV subscribers are due for a sudden change in entertainment as the company is completely overhauling the channels in its Entertainment package.

The Australian pay TV provider announced that on the February 1 2015, seven new channels will be available to entertainment package subscribers.

Three BBC channels including, UKTV, BBC First and BBC Knowledge top the list of additions, followed by Nat Geo Wild, NBC's Universal Channel, The Food Network and HGTV. Fetch TV users on Optus subscriptions will also gain access to the ESPN and ESPN 2 channels, which have been available to the rest of the service for some time.

What will be lost?

Not everyone will be happy though, as Fetch TV will need to cut 6 channels to make way for the new additions. The dropped channels include, Fox Sports News, Discovery Home & Health, TLC, Animal Planet, Discovery Science, and Discovery Turbo.

On the upside, over the past 18 months Fetch TV has integrated the four free-to-air catch up services in Australia: Yahoo!7 Plus7, TENPlay, ABC iview and SBS on Demand.

It has also launched iOS and Android apps that allow subscribers to view channels, watch movies, set remote recordings and have full control of their set top box on their device.

With channels from Bloomberg Television, ESPN and MTV, Fetch TV will have a solid selection of 36 channels starting at $15 per month. Last year the company was the second highest ranked pay TV provider in Australia and it seems FetchTV wants to be the early bird again in 2015.