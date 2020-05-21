Take your Samsung TV outdoors with this weatherproof QLED display

Samsung has announced a new series of weatherproof 4K QLED TVs that will launch today in the US and Canada, and later this year in Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Dubbed ‘The Terrace’, the series is part of Samsung’s lineup of lifestyle TVs like The Frame, The Serif and The Sero that was introduced at this year’s CES.

Unlike the other Samsung TVs, though, The Terrace takes some specs from Samsung’s mid-range QLED TVs – like their 2,000-nit peak brightness, 120Hz panels and HDR-compatible QLED screens – and encases them in an IP55 rating enclosure that’s only around 59mm deep.

In order to get content to the TV, Samsung says The Terrace has a built-in HDBaseT receiver as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The TV also uses Samsung’s Tizen operating system with Samsung TV Plus that offers over 120 channels of free shows and movies.

Samsung says the series will be available in 55-, 65-and 75-inch models that will cost $3,499 (around £2,800, AU$5,300), $4,999 (around £4,000, AU$7,600) and $6,499 (around £5,300, AU$9,900), respectively.

Outdoor movie night? Don’t forget the speakers

(Image credit: Samsung)

Alongside The Terrace, Samsung is rolling out a series of outdoor-ready soundbars, appropriately dubbed The Terrace Soundbar.

Like The Terrace, the soundbar is IP55 weatherproof and was made by the same audio lab in California that produced the award-winning Samsung M650 Soundbar and contains a lot of the same features like the distortion cancelling technology.

The soundbar can either be mounted to a wall or directly to The Terrace, and can be connected to the TV via Bluetooth for a cord-free finish.

The Terrace Soundbar is on sale today for $1,199 (around £980, AU$1,800).