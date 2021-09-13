Surprise Amazon sale drops the AirPods Pro to $179.99 - the lowest price of 2021

A secret Amazon sale has the best-selling AirPods Pro down to their lowest price of 2021. For a limited time, you can the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99 when you apply the additional $17.01 savings at checkout. That's a massive $69 discount for the wireless earbuds and the best deal we've seen this year.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $69 - For a limited time, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99 when you apply the additional $17.01 savings at checkout. That's the best deal we've seen all year and only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this epic deal while you can.

View Deal

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've seen all year for the AirPods Pro and only $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

