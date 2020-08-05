Surface Pro deals start at just $599 this week: big savings across the range at Best Buy

We've seen a fair few Surface Pro deals come and go over the last few months, but this week's offers mark a return to some of the cheapest prices we've seen yet while also offering the Black Type Cover keyboard case as well.

That case will come in handy if you plan on using your Surface Pro 7 for more laptop-worthy tasks and usually retails at around $99.99 by itself. What's more, we're seeing this pricey accessory included across the full range of Surface Pro sales at Best Buy - something we haven't seen yet especially on the more expensive configurations.

Prices are starting at just $599 for the entry level model right now - a $360 discount that we've only seen a couple of times before today. In fact, we were more than happy with the usual $699 sales price this piece of kit usually pitches for, so an extra $100 off means you're grabbing this exceptionally cheap this week.

If you're not happy with those entry level specs, however, you'll find similar discounts all the way up the price scale. Boost your processor and RAM for just $799 (was $1,029), or upgrade your storage as well for $999 (was $1,329). There's even a powerful i7 model available with a $330 discount this week as well.

These Surface Pro deals are outlined in full just below, but we're also bringing you more prices from around the web further down the page.

Today's best Surface Pro deals

Surface Pro 7 | i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB | Black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

We were happy when this spec dropped down to $699 earlier in the year, but a $599 price tag on the Surface Pro 7 is an excellent offer. With 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, you'll be using this for lighter work and browsing, but if you need a quality tablet to do so this is an ideal price point, especially seeing as the keyboard case is included.

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB | Black Type Cover: $1,029 $799 at Best Buy

With a boost to your processor and double the RAM, this is the Surface Pro deal that will appeal to most buyers who need just a little more juice out of their convertible tablet. You're saving $230 at Best Buy this week, in a return to the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB | Black Type Cover: $1,329 $999 at Best Buy

Save $330 and grab yourself a whole lot more storage in this $999 offer on the 256GB Surface Pro 7. You're still getting the Black Type Cover included as well, an accessory that hasn't made its way to these more premium bundles in the past.

Surface Pro 7 | i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB | Black Type Cover: $1,629 $1,299 at Best Buy

With the latest 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, this powerful Surface Pro 7 is perfect if you need even more computing power with you at all times. Plus, you're saving $330 on this tablet with the keyboard cover included - an excellent offer.

More Surface Pro 7 deals

If you're looking for something a little cheaper right now, you can take a look at the latest Surface Go deals, or shop around for the best budget laptop deals available. If you need more of a tablet experience, you'll also find plenty of iPad Pro deals up for grabs as well.