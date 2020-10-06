Surface Pro deals offer big savings and Type Cover keyboard bundles at Microsoft

Surface Pro deals are hitting both sides of the pond this week, but we can't help but feel the US is slightly better off. We're seeing the return of a massively popular bundle offer in the States this week - $599 for an entry level Surface Pro 7 with a Type Cover keyboard included as well. That's stunning value for a premium 12.3-inch tablet (saving you $310 overall), but there are plenty more Surface Pro 7 sales available if you need more power under the hood as well.

This i5 configuration, for example, offers up 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, with a Type Cover keyboard, for $360 off - now just $999. We're seeing more savings all the way up the price scale as well, so this week's Surface Pro deals are hitting a lot of sweet spots right now.

Over in the UK, you can save up to £230 on the tablets by themselves. We haven't seen many Surface Pro deals offering up discounts on the keyboard accessory so far, so these offers are about as good as it gets.

We're rounding up all these Surface Pro deals just below, but you'll find more prices from across the web further down the page as well. Plus, it's worth noting that Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and while the retailer doesn't have a stunning record when it comes to Surface Pro 7 deals, it's still worth keeping an eye on if the prices below don't suit.

Surface Pro deals in the US

Surface Pro 7 | i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD | Type Cover keyboard: $909.98 $599 at Microsoft

We've seen this Surface Pro bundle a few times before, but it's still the cheapest way we've seen shoppers getting their hands on the 12.3-inch tablet with the keyboard accessory as well. You're paying just $599 for the 10th generation i3 configuration, complete with 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | Type Cover keyboard: $1,359.98 $999 at Microsoft

If you need a little more power under the hood, this i5 spec may be more suitable. You're keeping the Type Cover keyboard but upgrading your processor, RAM and storage here.

Surface Pro 7 | i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD | Type Cover keyboard | Surface Pen: $1,729.97 $1,470.47 at Microsoft

Looking for the full set? You'll find a powerful i7 Surface Pro with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD under the hood, with a Type Cover keyboard, and a Surface Pen available for just under $1,500 this week at Microsoft. That's a fantastic improvement over the full $1,729.97 non-bundle price.

Surface Pro deals in the UK

Surface Pro 7 | i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD: £799 £699 at Microsoft

UK shoppers aren't picking up discounted Type Cover keyboards this week, but there's still a £100 discount available on the entry level Surface Pro 7 at Microsoft this week. That's perfect if you're looking for a cheaper but still premium tablet. Upgrade to an i5 processor with 8GB RAM for £124 off at £775.

Surface Pro 7 | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,169 £1,049 at Microsoft

More Surface Pro 7 deals

You'll find plenty more Surface Pro 7 deals just below, with our price comparison chart bringing in the cheapest costs from around the web - in the US, UK, and Australia.

