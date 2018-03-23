Surface Laptop 2: what we want to see

The original Surface Laptop might not have even had its first birthday yet, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t get excited for the next one, does it?

With this article, we’d like to set our expectations for what the Surface Laptop 2018 – or the Surface Laptop 2, whichever name Microsoft runs with – will look like. No matter how much we love the current model, there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

And now that the Spring Creators Update is on its way as early as next month, which includes the improved Windows 10 S mode (which should be a huge improvement over the previous lightweight version of Windows 10) – we could start seeing information about the Surface Laptop 2 surface in the very near future.

Of course, we can also project a bit regarding the key details, like the possible release date, price and features – but more importantly generate a wish list. Either way, stay tuned for when new, concrete information comes in, as we’ll keep this article up-to-date for you.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The would-be second Surface Laptop

The would-be second Surface Laptop When is it out? June 2018 at the earliest

June 2018 at the earliest What will it cost? Likely as much as – if not more than – the current model

Unfortunately, we know next to nothing regarding when we’ll see the next Surface Laptop from Microsoft. So, that leaves us with the release of last year to base any speculation upon.

The first Surface Laptop was launched on June 15 2017 in the US. Given how hardware makers like Microsoft tend to annualize their releases, our best guess as to when we’ll see a Surface Laptop 2 in 2018 would be in June, especially if Microsoft continues to push it as a back-to-school laptop.

Granted, Microsoft hasn’t been awfully consistent with the release timings of its Surface Pro or Surface Book products. So, perhaps it’s just safer to expect the Surface Laptop 2 to release in time for the back-to-school sales in the US.

Surface Laptop 2 price

Again, there has been little to no information regarding the Surface Laptop 2 price. So, we only have the current model’s pricing to go off of.

With that, we know that Surface Laptop today starts at $799 (around £560, AU$1,000), a new configuration featuring a lower-power Intel Core m3 processor. The original starting model, meanwhile, starts at $999 (around £705, AU$1,250).

So, if we are to see a Surface Laptop 2 in 2018, it’s tough to expect Microsoft to deviate far – if at all – from this price in either direction.

Surface Laptop 2 specs

Unsurprisingly, we know nothing with any amount of concrete certainty about what kind of hardware will be inside the would-be Surface Laptop 2. But, again, we have the current models as a baseline for our best guesses.

It’s safe to assume that, if Microsoft goes the Intel route once again, 8th-generation Kaby Lake processors would be a given. Whether that’s straight Core-series processors or the newest models with AMD Vega graphics embedded is up to Microsoft to decide.

Otherwise, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the existing basic RAM and storage configurations to remain the same, as memory and storage standards haven’t drastically changed since last year.

What we want to see in a Surface Laptop 2

With such little known about a would-be Surface Laptop 2 for 2018, that leaves us plenty of room to develop a wish list of sorts for the product. So, here are the major upgrades we want to see from a Surface Laptop sequel:

More (or better) ports, please

Frankly, it’s about time for Microsoft to adopt USB-C 3.1 or Thunderbolt 3. The Surface Connect port is fine and allows for much of the same functionality as either, but it’s not quite the same. We deserve a bit more freedom to third-party high-speed accessories for the price of entry – just kill the mini DisplayPort and slap a USB-C port of some sort there?

LTE connectivity

Now that the Surface Pro LTE is on the horizon, we would love to see Microsoft’s other lightweight workhorse get nigh-universal connectivity. Whether that comes through an adaptation of the Surface Pro’s implementation, Intel’s new dedicated 5G modem or, say, a Windows 10 S on ARM implementation with Qualcomm, either would make the device that much more tempting.

Fast charging

It’s about time for this feature to become an expected standard on laptops. Fast charging techniques certainly have become an expected feature of high-end smartphones, so why not laptops? Such a move would only further solidify the Surface Laptop’s portability chops.

More colors

One of the Surface Laptop’s most attractive features is its propensity for color, with platinum, burgundy, graphite gold and cobalt blue options. Microsoft should absolutely blow this out of the water, as it very well could become the company’s iMac G3 moment.