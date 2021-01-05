Stunning Dell XPS laptop deals can save you over $500 right now

Premium laptop deals can sometimes shave hundreds of dollars off the prices of some of the best machines on the market, but these Dell XPS deals are taking that to a whole new level this week. You'll find discounts exceeding $500 on some of these ultrabooks, and with top line specs and eye wateringly impressive displays, you're certainly getting strong value for money.

The cheapest machine on offer this week is an i7 XPS 13. You won't find a touchscreen display on here, but an $879.99 price tag down from $1,108.99 makes for one of the best Dell XPS laptop deals we've seen for a while.

Push a little higher up the price scale, though, and you'll find a $559 discount on this impressive 2-in-1 XPS 13, now available for $1,449.99. With a UHD+ WLED display panel, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD that's a super functional and incredibly powerful machine perfect for media editing on the fly and multi-tasking between more demanding programs for less.

In fact, all of these laptops will be up to even the most power-intensive of jobs. With 10th (and even 11th) generation processors hiding away under the hood, bags of RAM and plenty of storage you're all set for high performance computing.

We're rounding up all these Dell XPS laptop deals in full just below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Dell XPS 13 and 15 sales in your region.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop (i7, 8GB, 256GB): $1,108.99 $879.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS has been a hot favorite for laptop deals over the last few weeks, and it's still sitting at an excellent price point. It's rare to find a premium model such as this for $879.99, especially one with an i7 processor under the hood. Plus, you can upgrade to a 512GB SSD for $1,208.99 $929.99 at Dell.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop (i7, 16GB, 512GB): $1,708.99 $1,149.99 at Dell

This model looks similar to the sub-$1,000 offers above. However, you're grabbing a hexa-core i7 processor here, a boosted UHD 3840 x 2160 resolution touch display and 16GB RAM under the hood as well. That makes for a far more powerful performance and a much better display experience as well.

New Dell XPS 13 13.4-inch touchscreen laptop (i7, 8GB, 256GB): $1,758.99 $1,199.99 at Dell

You'll notice a drop down in RAM and storage here, however you're grabbing a newer model with this discount with an even better UHD+ panel. There's a stunning $559 off here as well, and you can upgrade to 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,958.99 $1,399.99 at Dell.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (i7, 16GB, 512GB): $2,008.99 $1,449.99 at Dell

If you need more functionality out of your Dell XPS laptop deal, this 2-in-1 machine is perfect - and you can even save a massive $559. There's an impressive 13.4-inch UHD+ WLED display panel on here, with some powerful specs inside as well.

New Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop (i7, 16GB, 512GB): $1,958.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

You're stepping up to the latest 11th generation line of i7 processors here and bagging yourself that premium touchscreen display with all the glory of a 16GB / 512GB pairing under the hood as well. This laptop would normally run you close to $2,000 but you can pick it up for an excellent $1,599.99 sales price right now.

More Dell XPS laptop deals

