Spotify brings back its app's rewind button

Yes, we know, we feel your pain – we too have been incredibly stressed out every time Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' ends on Spotify and we've got to manually repeat it.

Thank the sonic overlords at Spotify then for deigning us worthy of being once again bestowed the ability to automatically repeat a track that we love.

The repeat button is returning to the Spotify app's now playing page, after it was unceremoniously tucked away under a menu screen in a previous update, much to the chagrin of the streaming service's users.

Other tweaks

The update which brings the button back to its rightful place is beginning to roll out to users now, and comes with a few other slight interface tweaks.

You'll now find that artist and song titles are aligned to the left in the now playing pane, while all now playing songs have a "Heart" button for saving a track, a feature previously isolated to radio and curated playlists.

If you can't see the update yet, it should be landing on handsets in the next few days.