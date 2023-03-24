Special offer: Get Virgin Media’s M350 Fibre Broadband for £34.50 a month

If you're looking to upgrade to a better package, or if you simply want a top deal on superfast broadband, we've found a special offer from Virgin Media that could be just what you need.

Right now you can get its M350 Fibre Broadband for £34.50 a month (opens in new tab). This broadband-only deal offers mighty average download speeds of 362Mbps and comes with an 18-month contract. But, you don't have to pay any setup fees. On top of this, you'll also get £75 of bill credit when you sign up.

Any O2 customers should also note that you can also get a free speed boost and double your mobile data, thanks to the special partnership between the two companies. There are also extra benefits and perks to be found via O2 Priority.

As this is one of Virgin Media's faster fibre broadband options, it can comfortably handle the data demands of large and busy households. This means that you can stream in 4K, online game and browse the internet on multiple devices all at once and without any issues.

The offer expires at midnight on March 29ths, so you need to hurry if you want to make the most of it. However, your eligibility for it will depend on your access to Virgin Media's fibre broadband network - this is something you can check directly with them. If it turns out you can't get it now, or you want to find a slower but cheaper package, then head over to our our best broadband deals page to see what's available now.

This Virgin Media fibre broadband deal offers impressive average speeds of 362Mbps that can easily suit the demands of large households with high download demands. It's an 18-month contract and costs £34.50 a month - the price goes up to £56 a month after this period - and there aren't any setup fees. As an added bonus, if you sign up you'll get £75 of bill credit. O2 customers can also get extra perks, benefits and speed boosts. If this deal has piqued your interest, you need to hurry as it expires at midnight on March 29.

More reasons to choose Virgin Media

It's no secret that Virgin Media is one of the UK's biggest broadband providers, but beyond just offering top deals like the one we've listed above, there are lots of reasons why millions choose its services.

One key example is that it offers some of the fastest download speeds in the country. These are delivered from its nationwide cable network and they range from its M50 (54Mbps) up to its ultrafast Gig1 (1130Mbps) package. What's more, its WiFi hubs are some of the best on the market and it offers innovative signal and speed boosters with certain packages.

Another big draw of Virgin Media is the TV bundles it also has available. In many cases these can even rival Sky for what they have in terms of entertainment packages. What's more, you can access Sky's film and sport channels, as well as BT Sport.

However, the faster speeds and added extras do of course make their packages more expensive, so if you are more interested in affordability then make the most of our widget below. Simply enter your postcode and you'll see a breakdown of the broadband deals that are currently on offer in your location.

