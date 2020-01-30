Sony’s WH1000XM3 noise canceling headphones get a $130 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking for a deal on wireless headphones with top-of-the-line noise cancelation technology, then you've come to the right place. Amazon has the best-selling Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for just $219.99. That's a $130 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless headphones.

The Sony WH1000XM3 headphones claim to be the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and adjust background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor. The Sony headphones provide up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Sony WH1000XM3 and a fantastic price for a pair of quality headphones. This particular deal is an Amazon Renewed product which means the headphones have been inspected and tested by qualified suppliers to work and look like new, and come with the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones (Renewed): $349.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Get the Amazon Renewed Sony noise canceling headphones on sale at Amazon for just $219.99. The top-rated wireless headphones feature Bluetooth technology and provide an impressive 30-hours of battery life.

View Deal

See our roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones and shop more of the cheapest noise canceling headphone deals that are currently available.