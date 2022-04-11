Sony’s first-ever QD-OLED TV is cheaper than expected, but still not the cheapest

Audio player loading…

Sony has finally unveiled the pricing for its 2022 TV lineup in Europe, so we finally know how much its LCD, OLED, and QD-OLED TVs will cost there, and an idea of what they're likely to cost elsewhere.

Most importantly we have a price for the Sony A95K which is set to go on sale in May. We were blown away by this QD-OLED when we had the chance to test it out earlier this year, and you’ll be able to pick one up starting at €3,050 for the 55-inch model (via FlatPanels HD) – that’s around $3,300 / £2,550 / AU$4,500.

Alternatively you could nab the 65-inch model for €4,050 (about $4,400 / £3,400 / AU$5,900).

Those UK, US, and Australia prices are straight conversions from the euro prices, so we’ll have to wait for Sony to make an official announcement on pricing in those regions; however, previous leaks have suggested that the QD-OLED TV will indeed cost around $3,000.

While those prices aren’t what we’d call cheap, they’re a fair amount lower than some had predicted, given that these TVs are using entirely new tech which is reportedly incredibly inefficient to manufacture.

Those looking for a more affordable option might want to check out Sony’s A80K 4K OLED, which starts at €2,300 ($2,500 / £1,900 / AU$3,400) for the 55-inch version, or the Sony X90K LCD, which starts at €1600 ($1,750 / £1,350 / AU$2,350) for the 55-inch model.

There’s also the Mini LED Sony X95K, which starts at $3,500 ($3,800 / £2,900 / AU$5,100) for its smallest 65-inch size.

All of these 2022 TVs have a 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR support and run on the Google TV 10 OS. The OLED displays also use the latest XR OLED Contrast Pro tech to help them to deliver the best image possible.

If you’re looking at other brands you might also want to check out Samsung's S95B QD-OLED or the LG C2 OLED Evo TV. While Sony's lineup is less expensive than we anticipated, its rivals have still managed to undercut it, while also delivering some impressive visuals.

We'll have to spend more time with each of these TVs to get a feel for which is best for your home cinema setup, but it's already clear that Sony's 2022 sets have some tough competition.