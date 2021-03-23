Sony WH-1000XM4 deals are at record price lows, but so are the XM3s

Sony WH-1000XM4 deals have returned this month, with an excellent record low price available at a number of retailers. However, for those looking to spend even less on Sony's premium range of noise-canceling headphones, the previous generation is also looking pretty enticing right now as well.

The latest model boasts industry-leading noise-cancellation, incredibly smart quality of life features, and Bluetooth 5. Usually coming in at $349.99, you'll find them down at a record low $278 with a free Mophie Power Boost powerbank (worth $39.99) included at Adorama (or $278 by themselves at Amazon). That's an incredible saving, and one we don't see from everyday Sony WH-1000XM4 deals - but you can go even cheaper.

The Sony WH-1000XM3s offer the same touch gesture controls and outstanding audio quality, but you'll find the older model available for a record low price of $199.99 at Newegg right now. The MSRP is still $349.99, but we've been seeing them on sale for between $219 and $279 over the last few months, which makes this offer all the more impressive.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Sony WH-1000XM4 deals and Sony WH-1000XM3 sales.

Today's best Sony headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones | Mophie Power Boost XXL powerbank: $387.95 $278 at Adorama

Not only can you grab the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for their lowest price yet, but Adorama is also throwing in a free Mophie Power Boost powerbank (worth $39.99) at the same time. That means you're saving over $100 on this excellent bundle.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

Amazon also has this record low $278 price tag on its books, however, you're not getting the extra power bank in with this Sony WH-1000XM4 deal. That said, last time we saw the Adorama offer above things ran out pretty quickly - so if stock has disappeared check here for more discounts.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: $349.99 $199.99 at Newegg

If the Sony WH-1000XM4s are still looking a little pricey, you'll find an excellent $199.99 price on the previous generation at Newegg. That's another record low, and you're still getting fantastic noise-cancellation and audio quality. However, you are dropping some of the newer speak-to-chat features.

View Deal

More Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

You'll find plenty more Sony WH-1000XM4 deals just below, with the lowest prices from all around the web in one place.

More Sony WH-1000XM3 deals

The Sony WH-1000XM3s are still widely available even though the XM4s have firmly settled onto the shelves. That's because they not only offer similar levels of audio and noise-cancellation power, but also Bluetooth 4.2 which does support more codecs (making that audio sound a little better on Android). Not only that, but you're getting a strong 30 hours of battery life here, more than the XM4s. You'll find more Sony WH-1000XM3 deals just below.

We're rounding up all the latest noise cancelling headphone deals and cheap wireless headphone sales as well.