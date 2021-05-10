Sony WH-1000XM3 price drop: don't miss these great wireless headphones deals

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are still among the best headphones you can buy, even though they've been succeeded by the Sony WH-1000XM4 – and recently, we've been seeing some incredible deals on the noise-cancelling cans in the US and the UK.

Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM3 for just $184 from Amazon, shaving $165 off the original price of $349. It's worth noting, though, that this deal applies to the international warranty version, meaning you're not getting the official limited one-year warranty that's provided by Sony USA.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed the price of these noise-cancelling headphones from £330 to just £88, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Sony WH-1000XM3 by far, and an unbelievable saving of over £241. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: $349.99 $184.82 at Walmart

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have dropped down to just under $185 at Amazon this week. That's a fantastic price for the top-rated headphones, which come with excellent noise cancellation, superb sound, and a long battery life. This deal applies to the international warranty version of the headphones, so you don't get the one-year warranty offered by Sony USA.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £88.58 at Amazon

The best selling Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are still a great choice, even though they've now been usurped by the WH-1000XM4. These headphones feature fantastic active noise cancellation tech, great audio, and 30 hours of battery life – and this deal brings them down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones topped TechRadar's best headphones list for two years running, and while that honor now goes to the Sony WH-1000XM4, they're still a great buy for anyone looking for some premium ANC cans. With noise-cancellation technology that's quite frankly outstanding, a 30-hour battery life, brilliant audio quality, and an understated design, these Sony cans are a great investment.

If you're suffering from a noisy working environment or need a little bit of peace from the kids, then these cans are simply some of the best you can buy right now.

If you have a little more cash to spare, then it's well worth checking out Sony WH-1000XM4 deals. These upgraded cans come with improved noise cancellation that adapts to your environment, audio upscaling, and multi-point connectivity – though they won't be as highly discounted as their predecessors.

Not in the US or UK? check out the best Sony WH-1000XM3 deals in your region below.