Get a free Google Pixel 6 with Verizon's deals this weekend

In case you hadn't heard already - Google Pixel 6 deals have officially landed and this weekend's brought some fantastic pre-order bonuses to consider.

The frontrunner for value is Verizon so far with an excellent combination of a nifty 'buy-one get-one free' promo and a tempting trade-in rebate of up to $700.

Now, you can only pick one, and both are eligible with unlimited data plans only, but this is a great opening offer in our eyes. There's not one, but two different ways to bag a free device here - and it gives both single and multi-line users a good option.

If you happen to be a new customer Verizon will also score you a free $500 gift card as a welcome bonus - a nice freebie that's in addition to either the 'BOGO' or trade-in rebate.

One criticism? This weekend's Verizon Google Pixel 6 deals only offer a measly $350 off for those existing customers who are looking to simply upgrade (keep their line and trade-in). That's much, much, lower than the $700 off maximum we saw on the iPhone 13 at launch. The new line bonuses, however, are just as good, if not better.

If you're looking for something a little more premium, you'll find these same excellent offers with this weekend's Verizon Google Pixel 6 Pro deals too. Take note, the 'BOGO' offer on this device will only cover $700 off since it's a pricier phone.

Outside the US? See the best Google Pixel 6 and cell phone deals in your region just below.

Verizon Google Pixel 6 deals this weekend

Verizon's opening Google Pixel 6 deals are offering unbeatable carrier value right now. Not only do you have the choice between big red's 'buy-one get-one free' promotion and a hefty trade-in rebate, but new customers will get an additional $500 gift card if they port their number in from another carrier. Put simply, there are multiple ways to save here regardless of whether you're a single line or multiple line user. View Deal

And, those same excellent promotions are also available with Verizon's Google Pixel 6 Pro deals this weekend. Choose between a $700 discount on a second device when you purchase the first with a new unlimited line or trade-in for a discount of up to $700 on a single device. New customer? Make sure you port your number in from your old carrier to score a $500 gift card on the house. View Deal

