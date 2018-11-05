Save $600 on the Sony Alpha A7 II

We're already starting to see some great camera deals ahead of Black Friday, and if you want to get into the world of full-frame photography but don't want to break the bank then you'll love this deal.

You can now buy the brilliant Sony Alpha A7 II with a 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 standard zoom for just $998. That's a whooping saving of $600 on the regular price.

This isn't the newest version of the camera – that's the Alpha A7 III – but the Alpha A7 II is still a very capable full-frame mirrorless camera.

It features a 24MP sensor and a 5-axis image stabilization system to counter camera shake, while the AF system is very capable as well. Handling isn't quite as refined as on the latest model, but at this price that's a small trade-off. We reckon you'll be hard pressed to find a better camera for your money.

If the Alpha A7 II isn't the camera for you, but you still want to pick up a new camera at a great price, keep an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday camera deals page for all the best bargains.