Save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with this amazing early Black Friday deal

We’re still a few weeks away from Black Friday deals, but Amazon is already offering a massive price saving on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 16-inch MacBook Pro has been on shelves for less than a year, launching at the tail end of 2019 as a replacement for the previous 15-inch model. (Not in the US? We've included some MacBook Pro deals down below).

Over at the Amazon, you can currently pick up the 16-inch MacBook Pro, complete with top-end Intel Core i9 processor and 1TB of storage, for just $2,499, a whopping saving of $300.

The laptop's high-end specs continue throughout. As well as a top-of-the-line Intel processor and a hefty amount of SSD storage, the 16-inch MacBook Pro packs AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, Apple’s recently-redesigned Magic Keyboard, and the largest and brightest Retina display to feature on a MacBook.

The laptop will be upgradable to macOS Big Sur too, which will likely be released in the next couple of weeks. This will equip the 16-inch MacBook a bunch of new features including a resigned UI, a revamped Messages app and major Safari overhaul.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro, which will typically set you back $2,799, is undoubtedly the best MacBook for content creators, designers and other creative professionals. Not only does it pack high-end specs throughout, but it also boasts amazing speakers and an impressive 11 hours of battery life.