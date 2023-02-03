Samsung's stunning The Frame TV drops to a record-low price ahead of Super Bowl

Super Bowl TV deals are live at Samsung, and we've just spotted Samsung's best-selling The Frame TV down to a record-low price. For a limited time, you can get Samsung's 65-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,599.99 (was $1,999.99) (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $400 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the art-inspired QLED display.



The 2022 Samsung The Frame TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to its QLED display and transforms into a beautiful work of art when you aren't watching TV. The Samsung set features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. You're also getting customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor, and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

If you've been wanting to get your hands on Samsung's pricey but gorgeous display, today's offer is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats the recent Black Friday deal. You can find more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals from Samsung further down the page, and we've got all the information you need on how to watch the Super Bowl too.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,997.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Our favorite Samsung Super Bowl TV deal is the stunning 65-inch The Frame TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. The best-selling display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.



75-inch model on sale for $2,299.99 $1,999.99 (opens in new tab)

85-inch model on sale for $4,299.99 $3,299.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest display from Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale is this entry-level 75-inch 4K TV down to just $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,299.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this massive 85-inch model for $1,299.99. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the QN90B Series, we loved its premium features at a reasonable price compared to its competitors. This 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99, thanks to today's whopping $900 discount.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022): was $8,499.99 now $4,999.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals include this massive 85-inch Neo QLED 8K T for $4,999.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2022 QLED TV delivers brilliant colors with bold, crisp images that come to life thanks to Samsung's powerful 8K Neural Quantum processor. You're also getting Dolby Atmos sound, smart capabilities, and an ultra-wide viewing angle with a super-slim display - perfect for hosting a party for the big game.

