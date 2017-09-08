Samsung's new mid-ranger comes with dual-camera and facial recognition

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has announced the launch of its latest offering in the Chinese market. The device, dubbed as Galaxy C8 comes with a dual camera setup and facial recognition technology, allowing users to unlock the device using their face.

While Samsung has revealed the specifications of the device, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the device. Once launched, it will be available in Black, Gold and Pink colour options.

Starting with the basics, the Galaxy C8 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device comes with a pixel density of ~401 PPI and features an always-on-display.

While Samsung has not specified the processor of the device, we know that it comes with a 2.4GHz octa-core processor clubbed with 3GB or 4GB RAM. The Galaxy C8 will be available in two variants, the first variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and the second variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Coming to the main highlight of the device, the Galaxy C8 comes with a dual camera setup on the back, sporting a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture assisted by an LED flash. On the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture.

In terms of security features, the Samsung Galaxy C8 comes with a fingerprint sensor integrated in the home button. Apart from this, the device comes with facial recognition support, allowing the user to unlock the device with their face.

It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. It is not known whether the device will come with fast charge support or not. Other features on the device include Bixby support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio and a USB port.