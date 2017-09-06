Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launching in India on September 12

Samsung India is gearing up to launch its latest flagship, the Galaxy Note 8 in India. Launched in New York last month, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available for purchase in a few markets already. The Indian launch is scheduled for September 12th, while the general availability will start from September 25th.

The Korean conglomerate has started sending out invites for the Galaxy Note 8 launch in India, with the launch event set to be held in New Delhi. Samsung is yet to make an official announcement about the launch, but that is expected to come in the next few days. Reportedly, Samsung is scheduling the Galaxy Note 8 launch in India to steal iPhone 8’s thunder, which is scheduled to be held on the same day in California.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a big 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, resulting in an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Note 8 is also the first Samsung flagship to feature a 12MP dual camera setup on the back, with both the lenses featuring OIS support. On the front, the phone features an 8MP camera.

Powering the Galaxy Note 8 in India will be an octa-core Exynos 8895 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.0 internal storage. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with Samsung’s Grace UX on top.

Samsung has introduced several new features with the phone to make use of the big display. The company has improved its Screen Off memo feature, allowing you to take down notes up to 100 pages without turning the display on. Additionally, you can also edit and save existing notes now, making it easier to browse and edit checklists, for example, while shopping.

Another interesting new feature is the ability to launch two apps simultaneously. This feature allows you to pair two apps and launch them side-by-side with a single click.

Samsung has not revealed the official prices yet, but reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 8 will cost around Rs. 69-70,000 in India.