Google rolls out Pixel 8 and 7 update to finally fix their cellular network issues

The Google Pixel 8 is one of the phones getting a fix

Another software update is rolling out to several recent Pixel phone models – including the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7 – and it comes with a fix for users who've been experiencing problems connecting to cell networks.

As reported by 9to5Google, the update is available to download for the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, and the Google Pixel Fold. However, at the time of writing, only Verizon customers seem to have got the new software over the air, when it comes to Pixel owners in the US.

It's only a small update, less than 7MB in size, and it's the second to be pushed out for the Pixels in April. According to the Verizon changelogs, the patch "provides performance improvements for LTE call/data and network issues".

If you're not seeing an update on your phone, you can download the images directly – 9to5Google has the links. However, a manual update requires a bit of technical know-how and can brick your phone if it's not done properly, so unless you're sure you know what you're doing, it's best to wait for a notification.

A bug's life

The Pixel 7a has also been affected (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Quite how widespread these issues have been is hard to say: Reddit posts suggest the problems may have started after the March 2024 update for Pixel devices, though of course being unable to get a signal is an occasional frustration for most phone owners.

As per Android Police, certain users were finding that they weren't receiving texts and calls, and incoming calls were being directed straight to voicemail. It seems to have been affecting multiple people in multiple countries, across different carrier networks.

The good news is that the latest software patch seems to be working – at least based on this Reddit thread. "So far so good on calls and texts, will continue to monitor," commented one user who manually updated their device.

When you're trying to market your devices as some of the best phones around, these are the sort of issues companies can do without – though it's fair to say Apple and Samsung aren't immune to them. At least this particular set of problems seems to have been fixed in a reasonably short timeframe.