Oracle is moving its global HQ in major healthcare switch

Oracle has confirmed it will soon relocating its global headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee, in a moved apparently aimed at positioning the company closer to a major hub in the healthcare industry.

The announcement, made by company chairman Larry Ellison at the Oracle Health Summit, marks a surprising shift from the company’s previous decision to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas in 2020.

TechRadar Pro has asked Oracle to share more information about the relocation, but the company did not immediately respond.

Oracle relocating to healthcare epicenter

The hour-long interview, shared on the Oracle Health LinkedIn page, sees Ellison explain some of the reasoning behind the cloud company’s decision to relocate again.

Ellison explained that Nashville was chosen because it is a healthcare hub, and Oracle could benefit from being linked more closely with that “community” – a word he expressed choosing specifically. The chairman also highlights the city’s vibrant culture, family-friendly environment, and the fact that many Oracle employees had expressed a desire to live and work there.

Nashville’s trajectory as a healthcare hub took off with the establishment of HCA Healthcare in 1968, drawing in various other healthcare entities in the decades that followed.

Between its most recent relocation and today, Oracle acquired Cerner for $28 billion. The 2022 acquisition saw it obtain the resources and experience from the Missouri-based EHR management software company.

The new campus, designed by Norman Foster, is described as a park-like setting with office buildings, a community clinic (which is not shocking given the company’s increasing involvement with the healthcare industry), restaurants, a hotel, and even a concert venue with a floating stage on a lake.