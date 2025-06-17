Oracle Defense Ecosystem gives SMBs access to potential DoD contracts

The program includes access to office spaces, software and support

Its scope could extend beyond US DoD contracts

Oracle has launched a new program aimed at helping tech vendors, especially smaller firms, sell to the US Department of Defense (DoD).

The launch of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem program comes amid a major restructuring of US government tech procurement, with many hyperscalers losing contracts as the Trump administration seeks to centralize purchasing and reduce expenditure.

Although the companies that have traditionally sold to the government have been seen to be offering huge discounts to keep their government contracts, the time has also come for smaller companies to be in with a chance of winning bids.

Oracle and US DoD

As part of the program, smaller vendors will get access to Oracle office spaces, discounts on Palantir's cloud/AI tools and Oracle's NetSuite software, and guidance on navigating the Pentagon's procurement processes.

The company says the program has been designed to overcome the structural challenges small vendors often face compared to large defense contractors, effectively levelling the playing field.

Initially, 10 companies, including Blackshar.ai, SensusQ, Metron and Arqit are participating, but signing up is free (backed by Oracle funding).

The benefits extend far beyond boosting smaller tech firms, though, with the DoD also getting access to more advanced tech and a broader spectrum of offerings, and Oracle Cloud weaving its way deeper into defense operations – a win all-round, then.

DOGE's focus on efficiency could further benefit Oracle by terminating legacy contracts – although the company trails far behind the likes of AWS and Azure in terms of market share, it sees opportunities in the AI and defense spaces.

Speaking about the new program, Oracle VP Rand Waldron said: "Nothing is more important than the national security of the U.S. and its allies, and Oracle has been a cornerstone of this mission for nearly 50 years."

The company's announcement also shows a clear intent to redefine national security innovation, supporting not just the US but also its allied nations, in digital and physical defense.