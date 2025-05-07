Pentagon looks to shake up "outdated" software procurement, declares war on open source
The US Department of Defense (DOD) is planning to overhaul its outdated software procurement systems, which it hopes will enhance security and supply chain visibility in a world of increasing vulnerabilities.
DOD CIO Katherine Arrington introduced the Software Fast-Track (SWFT) initiative to reform software acquisition, as well as authorization and testing, in a memo published online.
Arrington confirmed that, together with the Under Secretaries of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainbment, Intelligence and Security, and Research and Engineering, the DOD will submit the SWFT Framework within 90 days.
Dated software procurement processes
In the memo, Arrington explained the SWFT Framework will define "clear" and "specific" cybersecurity and Supple Chain Risk Management (SCRM) requirements, rigorous software security verification processes, secure information sharing mechanisms and Federal Government-led risk determinations to expedite the cybersecurity authorizations for rapid software adoption.
She continued to explain that current systems are best seen as "outdated," noting that acquisition processes don't enable the agility that departments need.
Arrington also noted that the use of open source software "presents a significant and ongoing challenge," with a lack of visibility into the origins and security of software code particularly troubling.
Malware and partner leaks have already exposed vulnerabilities in DOD systems, with software vulnerabilities among the most popular entry points for attackers.
The DOD's statement emphasizes plans to eliminate duplicative and wasteful processes, and has a ring of DOGE to it. Musk's efficiency department has already saved billions across the US Government's various agencies, with the DOD already said to have saved a cumulative and not-insignificant sum of around $6 billion to date.
