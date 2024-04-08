Oracle CEO thinks there will be a sovereign cloud for every country soon

Soon enough there will be a sovereign cloud for every country. That is, at least, what the founder and former CEO of Oracle, Larry Ellison, seems to believe.

During an earnings call last month, Ellison discussed Oracle Cloud Infrastructure being used by large enterprises, and touched upon the idea of governments running cloud apps more efficiently than today:

“We talk about, you know, winning business with companies,” CNBC cited the executive. “For the first time, we’re beginning to win business for countries. We have a number of countries where we’re negotiating sovereign regions with the national government.”

Using ChatGPT to fix laws

"While cloud service providers working on government projects and contracts is nothing new, Ellison believes that today, we’re simply scratching the surface: “Every government, pretty much every government, is going to want a sovereign cloud and a dedicated region for that government," Elison concluded.

One example he gave during the call was Albania, a developing country in south-eastern Europe. Apparently, Oracle is helping it align its legislation with that of the EU, with the help of cloud tech. Apparently, Albania is using ChatGPT to summarize its laws and suggest changes that would make it better compliant with the European bloc.

“It took Serbia eight years to harmonize their laws to be able to join the E.U.,” Ellison said. “Albania is facing the same thing, but with generative AI, we can read the entire corpus of the Albanian laws and actually harmonize their laws with the EU in probably more like 18 months to two years.”

In the future, cloud services and artificial intelligence-powered tools can help government organizations be more effective, Ellison concluded. For now, governments are focusing on redundancy in the case of disaster, or disaster recovery. However, it is slowly expanding into healthcare and internet access.

