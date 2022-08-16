Samsung unveils 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor - All details here

Audio player loading…

Gamers and compulsive movie-watchers at home, if they have money to splurge, would do well to get Samsung Odyssey Ark, the latest and most high-end model of the company’s Odyssey gaming monitor lineup aimed at delivering a premium gaming and movie-viewing experience.

Odyssey Ark is the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen, and is said to deliver 165Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time. The screen's Cockpit Mode, with its with its height adjustable stand, enables the screen to rotate, tilt and pivot.

Originally unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, the Odyssey Ark was recognized as a CES Innovation Award Honoree. "This 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen brings together premium, cinematic picture quality, immersive surround sound and an incredibly flexible interface which gamers increasingly demand,” Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said.

You can play around the screen

(Image credit: Samsung)

The large 55-inch screen wraps around the user’s field of view thanks to its 1000R curvature, filling their peripheral vision. The monitor, with its Multi View feature, can display up to four screens simultaneously, eliminating the need for multi-monitor setups. The Flex Move Screen feature helps to adjust viewing screen size between 55- and 27-inches, turn the screen vertically, and even switch the ratio between 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9 with the included Ark Dial controller.

The Odyssey Ark uses Quantum Mini LEDs, which enable ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs. "With newly added 14-bit processing, a sophisticated lighting control technology, gamers see both dark and bright scenes, including 16,384 black levels for ultra-realistic graphics," the company said.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, minimizing distractions and keeps users focused on the content. The Odyssey Ark comes with four speakers, one at each corner, and two central woofers. It helps create realistic and rich sound thanks to a 60W 2.2.2 channel with the lowest 45Hz notes of any gaming screen or gaming soundbar.

"The Odyssey Ark also delivers powerful gaming performance and enables gamers to experience the best of gaming in one place with Samsung Gaming Hub.2 Samsung Gaming Hub is an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform, where players can discover and enjoy games they love from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik and Amazon Luna," the company added.

While it is equipped with a solar panel, the Ark Dial can also be charged by a USB Type-C connection. The company said the Odyssey Ark will be available from August 15, 2022.