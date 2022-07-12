These Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor deals prove waiting till Prime Day is worth it

The Samsung Odyssey line of displays era some of the best gaming monitors on the market, which is also why they have an MSRP that might make your eyes water - but there's some good news coming from the Amazon Prime Day sale for PC gamers.



Some of the most popular models have huge discounts applied right now, including the iconic Samsung Odyssey G9. This massive display measures in at 49-inches – that's essentially the same as placing two 27-inch displays together, only you're getting a 1000r curve rating that matches the curve of the human eye for a truly immersive gaming experience.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

Today's best Prime Day Samsung Odyssey deals

(opens in new tab) The best ultra-wid... Samsung Odyssey G9: $ 1,699.99 $1,109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

$590 off - Samsung's glorious 49-inch 1000R gaming monitor is basically two 27-inch panels side-by-side, with a gentle curvature that matches the movement of the human eye and 240Hz QLED technology to provide incredibly vivid color and deep contrast.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5: $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

$80 off - A 32-inch curved wonder of a gaming screen, the Odyssey G5 is a steal at $300. 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a snappy 1ms response time make this an excellent choice for gamers who want to play fast-paced shooters and racing games.

The Odyssey G9's 5,120 x 1,440 display resolution isn't quite 4K, but it's close, and considering you're getting a 240Hz refresh rate, this is one of the most capable monitors on the market for gamers who don't just want their games to look incredible, but also want to have an edge in battle royals and competitive first-person shooters.



Pair that with the fact that it's also an absolute masterclass when it comes to productivity thanks to having all that screen real-estate, and you've got a product that should be near the top of every PC gamers shopping list. It's currently available with $590 off its original MSRP, which is a real bargain, and now that GPU prices are falling you could use some of the cash you've been saving to finally upgrade your PC to make full use of what the Samsung Odyssey G9 has to offer.



It's also worth mentioning that the smaller Odyssey G5 model above also has plenty to love, and at a much lower price for those of us who are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. This capable display also features the same 1000r curve ratio if you're after a curved monitor, and its 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate make it a fantastic all-rounder for folks who play a variety of different games.

More Samsung Odyssey deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK