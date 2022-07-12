These Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor deals prove waiting till Prime Day is worth it

The Samsung Odyssey line of displays era some of the best gaming monitors on the market, which is also why they have an MSRP that might make your eyes water - but there's some good news coming from the Amazon Prime Day sale for PC gamers.
Some of the most popular models have huge discounts applied right now, including the iconic Samsung Odyssey G9. This massive display measures in at 49-inches – that's essentially the same as placing two 27-inch displays together, only you're getting a 1000r curve rating that matches the curve of the human eye for a truly immersive gaming experience.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.)
Today's best Prime Day Samsung Odyssey deals
Samsung Odyssey G9: $
1,699.99 $1,109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
$590 off - Samsung's glorious 49-inch 1000R gaming monitor is basically two 27-inch panels side-by-side, with a gentle curvature that matches the movement of the human eye and 240Hz QLED technology to provide incredibly vivid color and deep contrast.
Samsung Odyssey G5:
$379.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
$80 off - A 32-inch curved wonder of a gaming screen, the Odyssey G5 is a steal at $300. 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a snappy 1ms response time make this an excellent choice for gamers who want to play fast-paced shooters and racing games.
The Odyssey G9's 5,120 x 1,440 display resolution isn't quite 4K, but it's close, and considering you're getting a 240Hz refresh rate, this is one of the most capable monitors on the market for gamers who don't just want their games to look incredible, but also want to have an edge in battle royals and competitive first-person shooters.
Pair that with the fact that it's also an absolute masterclass when it comes to productivity thanks to having all that screen real-estate, and you've got a product that should be near the top of every PC gamers shopping list. It's currently available with $590 off its original MSRP, which is a real bargain, and now that GPU prices are falling you could use some of the cash you've been saving to finally upgrade your PC to make full use of what the Samsung Odyssey G9 has to offer.
It's also worth mentioning that the smaller Odyssey G5 model above also has plenty to love, and at a much lower price for those of us who are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. This capable display also features the same 1000r curve ratio if you're after a curved monitor, and its 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate make it a fantastic all-rounder for folks who play a variety of different games.
More Samsung Odyssey deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Alexa devices: Fire TV Sticks from $12 and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 50% off sneakers and sportswear (opens in new tab)
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 at cheapest price yet (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery discounts (opens in new tab)
- Cell phones: $100 off the Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab)
- College essentials: bedding, decor and cleaning sale (opens in new tab)
- Cooling: portable fans from $16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 66% off clothing, shoes and jewelry (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: up to 40% off coffee and food essentials (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: up to $125 off Sony headphones and earbuds (opens in new tab)
- Home: Levoit Air Purifier for $42.49 (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot: up to 29% off (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: up to 50% off ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen: up to $120 off blenders, coffee makers and more (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: $200 off 14-inch MacBook Pro (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: $490 off Casper mattresses (opens in new tab)
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock (opens in new tab)
- Security: Blink Home Security bundles from $44.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for $34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: Amazon Halo View up to 55% off (opens in new tab)
- Speakers: JBL portable speakers from $29.95 (opens in new tab)
- Storage: up to 39% off Samsung SSDs (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 - save up to $120 (opens in new tab)
- TVs: Smart TVs from $89 (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: save on Shark, iRobot and Bissell (opens in new tab)
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon devices: up to 65% off Echo Dot and Fire TV Cube (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: 30% off some sportswear and trainers (opens in new tab)
- Apple: save up to £150 on iPads and Apple Watches (opens in new tab)
- Back to school: backpacks and stationery from £1.50 (opens in new tab)
- Beauty: save on Rimmel, Revlon, Olay, and more top brands (opens in new tab)
- Coffee machines: starting at just £19 with up to 60% off (opens in new tab)
- Cheap Fire tablets: Amazon Fire tablets starting at £34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dental: 57% off Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: 40% off Vans, Hugo Boss, Wrangler, and other brands (opens in new tab)
- Fire TV Stick: lowest price yet on all models (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: £10 off your first three grocery shops (opens in new tab)
- Grooming & hair care: 60% off Philips, Remmington shavers & straighteners (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Sony and Bose headphones at lowest-ever prices (opens in new tab)
- Kindle: 25% off Kindle ereader bundles (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: 15% off Microsoft, Huawei, Acer, and Asus laptops (opens in new tab)
- Phones: Google Pixel 6 lowest ever price, OnePlus, Motorola (opens in new tab)
- PS5: Dualsense deals, plus savings on leading games (opens in new tab)
- Security: £180 off Ring Home Security bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: £144 off Ring and Echo bundles (opens in new tab)
- Smartwatch: up to 50% off Garmin watches and trackers (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: 41% off Samsung, Lenovo, and Huawei tablets (opens in new tab)
- Tools: 49% off some Bosch tools and garden items (opens in new tab)
- TVs: 4K TVs starting at just £199 with half-price deals (opens in new tab)
- Vacuums: 35% off Shark cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: Xbox Series X in stock for £449 (opens in new tab)