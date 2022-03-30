Samsung has unveiled its impressive new Dolby Atmos soundbars for 2022

Audio player loading…

Samsung has finally unveiled its 2022 soundbar lineup, and the new Q Series and S Series Dolby Atmos soundbars could be its best-performing yet.

For those after the most premium experience, you’ll want to check out the new Q Series soundbars - Samsung’s flagship line. The HW-Q990B offers 11.1.4 channel sound, meaning it's packed with 11 speakers, one subwoofer, and four vertical speakers to create an immersive 3D sound field using Dolby Atmos.

The subwoofer has received an upgrade too, with a new acoustic lens providing improved low-frequency performance and audio dispersion from older models.

There are also the HW-Q910B and HW-Q800B, which boast a 9.1.2 channel configuration and a 5.1.2 channel setup respectively. All three of these soundbars, when paired with a compatible Samsung TV use Q-Symphony to create an even more impressive performance by playing audio through the soundbar and TV’s speakers simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the S Series soundbars offer a more minimalist design, while still delivering performances that are brought to life with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support and a 6.5-inch cubic subwoofer.

Plus, for those of you that believe a speaker should look as good as it sounds, you can choose between the black HW-S800B or white HW-S801B Ultra-Slim Soundbar so that it matches your home decor.

How much will Samsung's 2022 soundbars cost?

One of the new S-Series soundbars shown in white. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has yet to announce prices for its new soundbars, however, certain models will start shipping in late April - with all its 2022 soundbars available by late June. As such, preorders will likely go live soon, at which point we’ll find out exactly how much Samsung's 2022 Q-Series and S-Series soundbars cost.

You can expect the new range to come with similar price tags to last year's models. The Samsung HW-Q950A cost $1,499.99 / £1,599 / AU$1,999 when it launched in 2021, so we think this year's flagship model, the HW-Q990B, will be in the same ballpark.

That's pretty expensive for a soundbar; even our pick for the best soundbar you can buy today, the Sonos Arc, is far cheaper at $899 / £899 / AU$1,499.

The other soundbars in the new line will probably be much cheaper, but we'll be sure to update this article as soon as we know for sure.