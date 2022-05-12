Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders provide a clear look at a disappointing phone

Audio player loading…

We’ve heard a number of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 but until now we hadn’t actually seen what it looked like. Now though we have, at least assuming some unofficial new renders are right.

Shared by @OnLeaks (a leaker with a good track record) on behalf of 91Mobiles, the renders are high-quality and show the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in blue – though apparently it will (unsurprisingly) be available in multiple shades.

The phone in the renders could easily be mistaken for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 though, because it looks identical other than the color, and according to the source it also has a 6.7-inch foldable screen, just like the current model.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

It also has a dual-lens camera and a secondary screen on the back, a USB-C port, a speaker grille, and a SIM card slot on the bottom edge, and a power button and volume rocker on the right edge, much like the Z Flip 3.

The only difference they mention is the dimensions, which for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are apparently 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm (when unfolded). For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm. So the Z Flip 4 – if this is right – is ever so slightly shorter and narrow, but marginally thicker. However those differences are small enough that they should be basically imperceptible.

There’s no details on specs here, but these renders don’t include the under-display camera that we’d previously heard was being tested for the phone – though there was always doubt as to whether that would be included.

Analysis: last year’s phone with a new chipset

By the looks of things then not much is visually changing from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the number of cameras appears to be the same too (though it’s possible that their specs will differ).

So what is changing? Some sources point to a slightly bigger battery, which could explain why the upcoming model is apparently slightly thicker. It might also have a marginally bigger cover display and a lighter hinge.

The biggest difference though might simply be the chipset, which could be upgraded to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. That should give it a significant power boost, but not a surprising one, and it’s not as if the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is lacking for power anyway.

So the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 might not be very exciting, but this lack of excitement might allow Samsung to push the price down, and an affordable price could be this phone’s real selling point.