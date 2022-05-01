Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak points to a battery capacity boost

Audio player loading…

As the expected launch window of August draws closer, we're starting to hear more about what the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 might have to offer – and according to the latest rumor, it might bring with it a modest battery capacity upgrade.

Information obtained by GalaxyClub (via GSMArena) suggests that the upcoming foldable flip phone could come with a pair of batteries fitted, with rated capacities of 2,400mAh and 903mAh respectively.

Do the math and that's 3,303mAh in total. As Samsung and other phone makers advertise what's known as typical rather than rated battery capacities, the phone will most likely be marketed as having a 3,400mAh capacity – up from 3,300mAh on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Battery life

In other words, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks set to have a slightly bigger battery overall than its predecessor. Whether that will lead to better battery life remains to be seen – it depends what Samsung's engineers have done with the rest of the phone.

Improvements in processor technology usually mean that newer CPUs draw less power than older ones, but there's also the screen and the software to consider when it comes to working out how long the phone is going to last between charges.

We'll have to reserve judgment until we can actually test the phone, but if this leak turns out to be accurate, we're hopeful that the next foldable flip handset from Samsung is going to at least match the battery life we saw on last year's model – and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 lasts for about a day between charges, as per our review.

Analysis: what we know so far

Year on year, Samsung is steadily improving its foldable smartphone technology, and that means expectations are high for the arrival of both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both phones should be making an appearance around August time, if Samsung sticks to its usual schedule.

There was much about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that impressed, and so Samsung may not try to change too much this time around. We've heard that the screen sizes will remain the same, for example: 6.7 inches for the main display and 1.9 inches for the cover display.

Another leak has pointed to an upgraded rear camera on the rear of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as an improvement in battery capacity (something that's backed up by the rumor we've outlined above). There's also been talk of a rotating camera, but we think that might have to wait until the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

All will be revealed in a few months time, and as always pricing will be crucial: the Galaxy Z Flip 3 started at $999 / £949 / AU$1,499, so we're hopeful Samsung might beat that in 2022. It certainly looks as though Samsung is expecting to shift a lot of units.