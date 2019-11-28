Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now its lowest price since launch

Samsung's latest smartwatch may only be a matter of a few months old, but it's already being discounted for Black Friday this year where you're able to buy the Tizen smartwatch for less than ever.

The savings aren't going to floor you, but they may be enough to encourage you to pick up the latest smartwatch from Samsung.

It comes in two different sizes, and the device is designed to be light and thin so you're able to comfortably wear this when you're working out. It comes with a variety of sports tracking modes, GPS and a waterproof design that allows it to track your swimming activities too.

The big upgrade here over the original Galaxy Watch Active is the introduction of a touch bezel that allows you to run your finger around the outside of the display to cycle through apps and menus on the smartwatch.

Below you'll find all the best deals for the smartwatch in the US, and then below that you'll find some discounts for those in the UK as well.

The best prices in the US

US: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 40mm: $279.99 $229 at Amazon

This discount chops $50 off Samsung's smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch Active2 can track your steps, heart rate, sleep, and many fitness activities. it's ready for a swim, too, thanks to its water resistance.

View Deal

US: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 44mm: $299.99 $249 at Amazon

This is the same watch as above, but it's the larger 44mm version that costs a little extra. All of the features remain the same, but it's designed for those who have larger wrists or want a larger device on the end of their arms.View Deal

And the best prices in the UK

UK: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 40mm: £269.99 £238.69 at Amazon

It's not as dramatic in the UK, but you can save around £30 on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 if you buy it from Amazon at the moment. This is for the smaller version of the watch, but the features remain the same as what we've spoken about above.

View Deal

UK: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 44mm: £289.99 £259 at Amazon

Need the larger version for your wrist? It's a little more money, but at just under £260 you'll likely be impressed with what the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 can achieve.View Deal

Not in the UK or US? You'll find the best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 prices below: