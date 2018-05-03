Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 one step closer to taking on the 10.5 iPad Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is one step closer to proving that Samsung isn't ready to call it quits when it comes to launching iPad-rivaling Android tablets.

This follow-up to 2017's solid-performing Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 passed through the Wi-Fi certification regulatory process this week, notes SamMobile.

From the regulatory filing, we can tell that Samsung is prepping the new tablet to run Android 8.0 Oreo and use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Previous leaks detail an iPad Pro 10.5 rival

The Galaxy Tab S4 is being outfitted with Qualcomm's chipset, which is fast for an Android tablet (though still slower than Apple's speed dominating A10x Fusion chip).

It'll also carry 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, according to a previous benchmark leak. Neither of these specs are new over the Galaxy Tab S3, though.

The newness may come from the design. Samsung's Infinity Display may make its way to the Tab S4. And the timing is right, as Apple's iPad Pro 2018 may do the same.