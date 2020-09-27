Samsung Galaxy Tab A deals can save you $50 this weekend

If you're after a cheap tablet this weekend, then look no further than Amazon and Walmart's $50 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. We regularly see these cheaper devices hitting Samsung Galaxy tablet deals, and while we've seen it go for a little cheaper before (it briefly hit $149 over last year's Black Friday deals), this $50 saving represents the biggest price drop since December 2019.

That all leaves us with a $179 price tag on the 10-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A with 32GB of storage, then. Picking up a 10-inch tablet for under $200 is a steal any day, but with plenty of room to upgrade your storage via a memory card, Dolby Atmos audio and a ten hour screen-on battery life at your disposal, you're getting an excellent tablet for a great price.

While we might see this price drop lower over Amazon and Walmart's Black Friday deals, it may only return to its previous $149 sales price. If so, it's only $30 cheaper, and there's no guarantee that this price will drop so it's worth hedging your bets and enjoying an extra two months of tablet action in the meantime.

We're going into more detail on this Samsung Galaxy tablet deal just below, but you'll find more cheap Samsung tablet sales available further down the page as well. We're also rounding up all our predictions for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab A deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A - 32GB 10-inch: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A at Amazon this weekend. While we briefly saw this tablet drop to $149 over Black Friday last year, we haven't seen a price cheaper than today's $179 since December 2019. That makes this a particularly special tablet deal - especially seeing as you're getting a 10-inch thin-bezel display and Dolby Atmos audio as well. You'll also find this offer available at Walmart.View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

You'll find all the cheapest prices on Samsung Galaxy tablet deals just below, and you're also covered if you're shopping from the UK or Australia as well.

If you're after some Apple luxury, however, you'll find plenty of cheap iPad deals available right now. Or, check out the latest Android tablet sales happening across the web.