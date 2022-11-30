Samsung Galaxy S23 could land in early February with an extremely high price

Audio player loading…

There’s probably not long to wait now until the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launches, with these phones expected to land in early 2023, and more specifically they might land in February.

That’s according to “a Samsung Electronics executive with knowledge of the matter,” speaking to the Korea JoongAng Daily (opens in new tab), in a report spotted by The Verge (opens in new tab).

They reportedly claimed that “the S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February,” and while they didn’t get more specific than that, the site cited local media outlets as saying that the Galaxy S23 line will be unveiled in San Francisco in the first week of February.

So the Samsung Galaxy S23 – along with the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra – might only be around two months away, at the time of writing if this is accurate, but they might also be very expensive.

These are high-end handsets, so they’re never cheap, but the Korea JoongAng Daily additionally claims that the Galaxy S23 line will probably be more expensive than the Galaxy S22 or Samsung Galaxy S21 lines, thanks to inflation.

The site doesn’t get specific about the price, but for reference the Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at $799 / £769 / AU$1,249, so the Galaxy S23 may well cost more than that – with the S23 Plus and S23 Ultra having even higher prices.

The Galaxy S22 landed in February of 2022 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Analysis: a February launch is looking highly likely

This isn’t the first time a February launch has been rumored. In fact, this isn’t even the first time that we’ve heard the Samsung Galaxy S23 release date might be in the first week of February, so that timing is looking quite likely.

We’ve got more than just rumors to support this timing too, as with the exception of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series – which was announced in January 2021 – we’ve been seeing new Galaxy S models in February every year for quite a while.

So even without leaks and rumors, a February announcement would have been our best guess. That said, we’re not certain of anything yet, so different timing remains a possibility. But either way we’d think these best phone contenders will be arriving before long.