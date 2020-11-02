Samsung 2020 QLED TV gets another discount in early Black Friday deal

One of this year's best Samsung TVs is now on offer, with an additional price drop for the Samsung Q70T QLED ahead of Black Friday 2020, bringing the QLED to its lowest price yet in the US and UK.

This QLED TV is now on sale for just $899 / £899 for its smallest 55-inch size, slightly down from a previous $999 / £999 price – though still a sizeable amount below its original $1,099 / £1,099 RRP.

The Q70T sits near the bottom of the 2020 Samsung TV range, but still packs in the key technologies that make a QLED a QLED – a quantum dot filter for increased contrast and color vibrancy, for one.

We praised the razor sharp images in our review, too, as well as incredibly low image lag – something that even cheap and mid-price Samsung TVs are quite good for, and which will ensure gaming on the next-gen Xbox Series X or PS5 is responsive and without noticeable input delays. There's one HDMI port that supports 4K at 120fps, too – a key metric for the incoming consoles.

Today's best Samsung QLED TV deal (US)

Samsung Q70T QLED TV: $1,099 $899 at Best Buy

This edge-lit QLED TV from Samsung won't have the consistent brightness of a back-lit television, but you'll still get sharp 4K images and an HDMI 2.1 port for 120Hz video. It's cheaper than ever, too, after an additional $100 price drop.

Today's best Samsung QLED TV deal (UK)

Samsung Q70T QLED TV: £1,099 £899 at John Lewis

This edge-lit QLED TV from Samsung won't have the consistent brightness of a back-lit television, but you'll still get sharp 4K images and an HDMI 2.1 port for 120Hz video. John Lewis throws in a five year guarantee, too.

This is an edge-lit TV, meaning that brightness isn't as consistent as it could be, and off-axis viewing tends to see color intensity and contrast collapse. Overall, though the Q70T is a decent buy for what you're paying.

It's also worth noting that, for all the value you'll get out of this discounted mid-range QLED, it's Samsung's 8K TVs that are seeing real discounts this year.

8K sets start at a much higher RRP, which means that they have far further to fall in the sales season, and you'll get the likes of the Q950TS or Q800TS for hundreds of dollars / pounds off their original RRP. That said, the end price will still be a good amount above the cheap QLED TV featured above.

