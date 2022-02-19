RTX 3060 Alienware gaming PC now $400 off at Dell's President's Day sale

If you're on the hunt for an affordable gaming PC, this RTX 3060 equipped Alienware Aurora R10 for $1,399.99 features a whopping $400 off price cut thanks to the Dell President's Day sales.

With an RTX 3060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 7-5800 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this one's going to be all set for great performance right out the box for 1080p gaming. It's smack bang in the middle of the mid-range gaming PC market, but all the components here are up to date and great for the price.

In past years, pre-built gaming PC's have been a pretty hard sell since it was generally much cheaper to simply build one yourself. With graphics card prices still sky-high, however, going with a machine from a well-known brand is the way to go right now if you're strictly on a budget. By today's prices, an RTX 3060 by itself would set you back about $700 to $800 by itself - simply not worth it for a mid-range GPU.

Outside of waiting for component prices to fall, this Alienware Aurora is your next best bet and a good choice if you want to get gaming quickly. For extra performance and a relatively cheap upgrade, we'd recommend putting in another stick of 16GB of RAM in this machine.

