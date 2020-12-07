Ring Doorbell sale: the Ring Pro drops to lowest price ever at Amazon

A popular Christmas gift idea for anyone on your list, Amazon has the best-selling Ring Doorbell Pro in stock and on sale for $169.99. That's a massive $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled video doorbell.



Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Ring Doorbell deal at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A popular gift idea, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

View Deal

The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your property in HD video and check-in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro offers advanced motion detection with the ability to customize your motion zones to focus on areas that are most important to you. The Ring doorbell will also send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected and offers two-way talk.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Ring Pro and a fantastic gift idea for anyone on your list. As of today, the Ring Doorbell will ship in time for Christmas, but that could change, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Looking for more Ring Doorbell deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

See more offers with our guide to the best Ring Video Doorbell deals and sales.