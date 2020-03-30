Rick and Morty season 4's extended troll continues with new short film

When will Rick and Morty season 4 return? It's the question that everyone has been asking the official social media accounts of Adult Swim since the end of last year, when season 4 took a break after its first five episodes.

Still, while you wait for that mystery return date, whenever it is, Adult Swim has released another short film called Samurai & Shogun. This violent and trippy 5-minute production focuses on a samurai version of Rick (known as Rick WTM72) who defends Morty from many evil Ricks.

If you want to see lots of limbs get sliced off in a style of animation that's vastly different to the show's usual look, check it out below:

The short was written and directed by Kaichi Saito, and produced by long-established anime production house Studio Deen, which worked on the Netflix series Neo Yokio among many other things.

Hey, it's not season 4, but it is pretty cool. Adult Swim could probably bundle together all the short films it's released over the past few months into a bonus episode, or pretend it's another instalment in the Interdimensional Cable anthology series.

Any guesses on when it's coming back?

All we know about Rick and Morty season 4's return is that it's coming this year. We would've guessed that the series would return in the Spring, but the airdate is still a mystery. In the meantime, the first three seasons of the show are on Hulu, while you can buy the first half of season 4 on Amazon Prime. The fourth season should come to Hulu and HBO Max sometime after it finishes airing in 2020.

In the UK, Channel 4 has the rights to season 4, though the episodes aren't currently available on its All 4 platform.

Want to pass the time until then? Check out our list of Rick and Morty episodes ranked.