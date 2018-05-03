Rejoice! You'll soon be able to stream Spotify in the Middle East

If you're a Spotify user and have to jump through a number of hoops to get it working in the Middle East, then we've got some good news for you.

The company has posted two new job openings on LinkedIn as well as on its official job site, based in Dubai. The first is for a Senior Editor, while the second is for a Technical Account Manager, both covering the MENA region.

Both positions require a good background of working in the music industry, which indicates that Spotify will not only launch as a service in the region, but will also look at promoting and focusing on regional talent.

While there hasn't been any official press release or word out on when Spotify will actually launch, we're guessing that it's going to be towards the tail end of this year, once the company has successfully filled these two positions to begin with.

Music steaming services such as Apple Music, Anghami, and Samsung Cue are already available in the region, so we're glad to see a potential newcomer coming up soon.

You can check out these and future job postings over at Spotify's career website.