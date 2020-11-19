Realme 7 5G announced, offering 5G and a 120Hz screen at a very low price

There are a number of fairly affordable 5G phones now available, but one of the very cheapest yet has now been announced in the form of the Realme 7 5G.

This latest Realme handset will hit UK stores on November 30, and while it usually costs £279 (around $370/AU$510) – which is already low for a 5G phone, Amazon has an introductory price of just £229 (roughly $300/AU$415).

The Realme 7 5G has a 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400 screen with a 120Hz refresh rate (which is something else you’d usually pay more for), plus a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery, with 30W fast charging.

The camera meanwhile is a quad-lens one, with a 48MP f/1.8 main snapper, an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide one, a 2MP f/2.4 macro one, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth one.

The handset also has a 16MP selfie camera in a punch-hole cut-out, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and it runs Android 10. It only comes in blue, and there’s no word on US or Australian availability, but at least some Realme phones might come to the US before long.

For those in the UK the Realme 7 5G certainly sounds impressive on paper, giving you not just 5G but a high refresh rate, a big battery, and fast charging, all for not a massive amount of money. But we’re putting the phone through a full review, so keep an eye out for our verdict soon to see whether the Realme 7 5G is just as impressive in practice.