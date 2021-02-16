RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Champions League 2021 anywhere

With their defence of their Premier League title in tatters, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool turn their attention to European tonight with a tricky encounter against RB Leipzig in Budapest. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream and watch Champions League football online wherever you are right now.

The match marks the first ever competitive meeting between the two sides, however the German side have plenty of recent experience against Premier League opposition, having knocked out spurs in this round last season, and having finished above Man United in this campaign's group stages.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream Date: Tuesday, February 16 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 1.30am IST / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT Venue: Puskás Aréna, Budapest (Hungary) Live stream: BT Sport (UK) / CBS All Access - try FREE FuboTV trial (US) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Despite their domestic woes, Liverpool have been in largely impressive form during this season's UCL, and will draw encouragement going into this clash, knowing that they are unbeaten in their last five away matches against German opposition.

While unbeaten in their last home matches in this tournament, Julian Nagelsmann’s side remain vulnerable at the back, having managed to only register a couple of clean sheets in their ten home matches in the UCL.

Coronavirus restrictions imposed on travel to Germany mean the tie is taking place at the Puskás Aréna in Hungary rather than Leipzig's regular home of the Red Bull Arena, but with no crowds allowed the use of a neutral venue is unlikely to offer an advantage to either side.

Read on to see how it all pans out tonight in Hungary - here's how to watch a RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream today from anywhere.

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch Champions League football online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's blockbuster RB Leipzig vs Liverpool game. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to BT TV customers from just £10 a month on contract, and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool free: live stream Champions League soccer in the US

Today's RB Leipzig vs Liverpool clash is being shown on the CBS All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For cord-cutters, another option is FuboTV – which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US ZIP code so you can get the right local programming - Fubo isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Champions League soccer in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN. The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so that's where to head for today's RB Leipzig vs Liverpool game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. It's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for RB Leipzig vs Liverpool this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 7am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, February 17. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs listed above to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, including this week's RB Leipzig vs Liverpool clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZDT on the morning of Wednesday, February 17. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream RB Leipzig vs Liverpool and watch the Champions League in India tonight

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing tonight's RB Leipzig vs Liverpool match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with the kick-off time for RB Leipzig vs Liverpool set for 1.30am IST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.