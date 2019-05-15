Razer Synapse 3 app delivers better privacy (and convenience) by allowing guest logins

Razer has made an improvement on the privacy front by changing its Synapse 3 software so you can now log in anonymously as a guest, so it’s no longer a requirement to sign up for an account.

Synapse 3 is Razer’s cloud-based Internet of Things app that allows you to configure and customize compatible hardware, which includes many of Razer’s own peripherals and its Chroma lighting system (the latter of which now syncs to the color of the website you’re viewing in the Vivaldi browser, incidentally), as well as Philips Hue smart bulbs.

It used to be the case that using Synapse 3 meant you had to sign up for a Razer ID account – and provide your email address – but now, that requirement has been removed.

You can simply click the guest login button to get into the application with no fuss, without having to give up any of your personal details, or go through the hassle of creating an account. As an extra benefit, this change also means you can access the app without an internet connection.

You can now log in anonymously with a simple click of a button (Image credit: Razer)

Phased rollout

The new login option is available now, although apparently it’s happening in a phased rollout, so you might not see it immediately (and it may take a couple of restarts of the app to appear).

Razer’s Cortex, an application that provides a game launcher plus various utilities designed to boost the performance of your PC, is also getting the guest login option.

Also worth noting is the fact that Alexa integration should arrive soon for Razer Synapse, allowing folks to adjust their settings with Razer hardware simply by using their voice (it’ll be possible to tell Alexa to adjust the DPI on a gaming mouse, for example).