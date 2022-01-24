Quick – these brilliant AirPods deals bring huge discounts to Apple earbuds

The Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are among the most popular true wireless earbuds on the planet, but their relatively high prices may have put you off buying them in the past – but right now, you can get both wireless earbuds models with big discounts in the US and the UK. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

In the US, Amazon has slashed the price of the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro from $249 to $179, bringing them within $10 of the lowest price we've ever seen, and saving you over $69.

Meanwhile, the 2019 AirPods have been reduced from $159 to $99 – again, this brings Apple's cheapest earbuds very close to their lowest ever price.

If you're in the UK, you can also save on the AirPods Pro, which have been slashed from £239 to £189 – that's just £4 more than the lowest price we've ever seen for the brand's best true wireless earbuds.

Need something cheaper? The 2019 AirPods are on sale for £109, reduced from £119. That may not seem like a huge discount, but it's a bargain compared to their original £159 RRP.

Today's best AirPods and AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $199 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $179. While we've seen the earbuds drop to $159 during Black Friday, this is the best deal you can find right now. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the classic AirPods.

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case: $159 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $59.01 - Apple's cheapest wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Lightning connector. This deal brings the AirPods very close to their lowest ever price, so it's worth snapping up straight away.

Apple AirPods Pro: £239 £189 at Amazon

Save £50 - This deal brings the AirPods Pro within £4 of their lowest ever price. While Apple might refresh the AirPods Pro in 2022, they're still excellent noise-cancelling wireless earbuds and this could be the cheapest they'll be for a few months.

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case: £119 £109 at Amazon

Save £10 - This discount may not seem like much, but compared to the AirPods' £159 RRP, you're getting a fairly good deal here. For your money, you get a lively sound, 24-hour battery life, and great integration with Apple's wider ecosystem.

If we had to choose between the AirPods Pro and the 2019 AirPods, we'd choose the AirPods Pro every time. That's because they come with active noise cancellation, superior sound, and Spatial Audio, which allows you to hear immersive movie soundtracks and songs as if you're in the heart of the action. Plus, the older AirPods were recently usurped by the AirPods 3, which offer a much improved audio performance compared to their predecessors.

The older 2019 AirPods are still worth considering if you're on a budget, though. While they don't sound as good as their noise-cancelling siblings, they're easy to use, offer excellent integration with the wider Apple ecosystem, and come with hands-free access to the Siri voice assistant.

It's worth bearing in mind that Apple is expected to launch a new version of the AirPods Pro this year. The so-called AirPods Pro 2 are tipped to be released in the latter part of 2022, and could come with a range of upgrades, such as improved noise cancellation, fitness tracking features, and a streamlined design.

Saying that, there's no guarantee that the AirPods Pro 2 will materialize in 2022, as Apple hasn't confirmed the rumors - so if you want a great pair of noise-cancelling earbuds at a discount, these deals are worth taking advantage of.

Not in the US or UK? We've rounded up the best AirPods deals in every region below: