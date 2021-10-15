Quick - the AirPods Pro are in stock and on sale for $179 in early Black Friday deal

Early Black Friday deals are dropping at Amazon's month-long Epic Deals sale, and luckily for us, the best-selling AirPods Pro are included. Amazon currently has the Apple AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $179.99 (was $249) at Amazon. That's a massive $69 discount and the lowest price we've seen this year.

Save $69 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than last year's record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up this incredible deal while you can.

The AirPods Pro feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



We can't guarantee you'll find a better price during the upcoming Black Friday deals event, so if you want to get your hands on the AirPods today, we've recommended snagging today's price now before it's too late.

