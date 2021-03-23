PS5, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 pop up in Newegg Shuffle

Newegg nearly snuck a Shuffle past us on March 23 by running it in a smaller window from 1pm to 3pm EDT, but you still have time to enter your name for a chance to pick up a PS5, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 graphics cards.

How to throw your hat in the ring during Newegg Shuffle drawings

The way Newegg Shuffle works is you sign up for a Newegg account and during the event window, you select the items you want and simply click the button marked "Enter the Shuffle."

When the event window closes, in about an hour, winning accounts will be drawn from the list for each item and the winners notified at the email associated with the account.

About 90 minutes after notifications go out, winners will have a roughly four-and-a-half-hour window to follow the link in the email to a secure checkout on Newegg and complete their purchase. If the winners do not complete their purchase in the allotted time, they lose their chance to purchase their item and have to wait until it comes up again in another shuffle and try again.

It definitely isn't a perfect system, but it's better than the wild west shoot-out with bots, profiteers, and Ethereum miners that existed before.