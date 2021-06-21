Prime Day espresso machine deals: Keurig, Nespresso, and Krups are all on sale now

This year's Prime Day deals include brilliantly low prices on Keurig coffee makers, Nespresso machines, and other big brands. These Prime Day espresso machine deals feature savings as big as 49% off the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Machine bundle, now $99 at Amazon.

That's not the only big discount either, as the Keurig K-Slim has a hefty 37% saving, now down to $49.99 (was $79) at Amazon. Both of these machines rival some of the best coffee makers around because of how wonderfully easy they are to use, and how they're pretty much mess-free. (Not in the US? Scroll down for espresso machine deals in your region.)

Both the Nespresso machine and the Keurig K-Slim are rarely reduced so heavily. In fact, the only time we've ever seen them this cheap is during Black Friday, and since that's months away, it's unlikely we'll see prices this low again for a long time.

Today's best espresso machine deals on Prime Day in the US

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee & Machine Bundle: $192.95 $99 at Amazon

There's a huge 49% saving on this Nespresso machine and capsule bundle right now. Saving you over $93, this Nespresso machine deal includes one of the latest machines that's easy to use, and even easier to clean up after.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: $79 $49.99 at Amazon

Make mornings better with this coffee maker from Keurig. Super easy to use and compatible with an enormous range of coffee pods, the K-Slim is a hugely popular choice and now you can grab it for almost $30 less.

KRUPS Simply Brew To Go Coffee Maker: $40.30 $27.99 at Amazon

This coffee maker is 31% off right now and it's fantastic for making coffee with minimal effort. Just add your ground coffee and it'll get to work making your brew in a thermal travel mug. Save on time and money with this deal today.

Today's best espresso machine deals on Prime Day in the UK

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition 11389 Coffee Machine: £99 £68.99 at Amazon

Get one of Nespresso's most recent coffee machines in this stylish red finish this Prime Day. Now at a ridiculously cheap price of under £69, this Nespresso machine is compatible with hundreds of different capsules.

De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch: £279.99 £154.99 at Amazon

Up your espresso game with this De'Longhi Nespresso machine that's now 45% cheaper. You can make a whole variety of drinks with this model, and it'll even froth your milk for you. Don't miss this huge saving.

These Prime Day espresso machine deals are the perfect excuse to pick up some fantastic machines from the biggest brands in the coffee maker world. The real benefit is just how easy they are to use – from super speedy heat-up times to simple one-touch operation, they're just what you need when you want fuss-free coffee that still tastes good.

Just because they're easy to use, doesn't mean you have to stick with the same old cup of Joe every morning either. All of these machines are compatible with a huge range of capsules so you can mix up your morning brew.

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the espresso machines from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

