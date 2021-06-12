Keurig K-Slim - should I buy one?

The Keurig K-Slim is a single-serve machine that offers a convenient and almost mess-free way to make coffee.

It’s very likely that you’ll find Keurig machines in round-ups of the best coffee makers , because they offer an easy way to make barista-style coffee with just the press of a button. The added appeal is that models such as the Keurig K-Slim use K-Cups and there are so many different flavors to choose from.

We’ll be giving you all the information you need to know about the Keurig K-Slim before you spend any money, including the pros, cons, and everything in between.

The bottom line: The Keurig K-Slim is an easy-to-use single-serve coffee machine that uses pods and can make a variety of drink sizes. Since it’s a single-serve machine, you won’t be able to make huge quantities of coffee at once, but you can choose from three different cup sizes.

Pros: This single-serve machine is easy to use and is almost mess-free when you use it. There’s a huge range of K-Cup pods that are compatible with the Keurig K-Slim, so you won’t be restricted on drink options, and the machine’s slim design means it won’t take over your countertops.

Cons: You won’t be able to froth milk with the Keurig K-Slim so if you’re a fan of lattes, this will be a major drawback. You also won’t be able to adjust the temperature of the coffee the Keurig makes, and buying K-Cups can become quite expensive.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Keurig K-Slim: everything you need to know

The Keurig K-Slim is a single-serve coffee maker that costs around $79. Its price makes it an affordable option for many coffee lovers, and the slender design makes it an attractive choice for anyone short of space. This machine uses pods called K-Cups and there’s an enormous selection to choose from.

Design: The Keurig K-Slim is available in either black or white and it features a chrome-effect handle on the front. As you will have guessed from its name, the Keurig K-Slim is designed to have a narrow body that won’t eat into your countertop space. The K-Slim measures 4.76 x 15.2 x 12.4 inches (w) x (d) x (h). Despite its slim design, this Keurig machine stretches back quite a way and the water reservoir is positioned at the back of the machine too, so you might have to pull the machine out slightly to top it up with water. The reservoir itself is big enough to hold 46 oz of water - which is enough for four drinks, meaning you won’t need to constantly refill after every brew cycle.

The buttons to operate the K-Slim are on the top of the machine and they include options for the different drink sizes you can make - which are 8, 10, and 12 oz cups. Working this machine is very simple, you just need to fill the water reservoir, lift the handle to add your K-Cup, put the handle down, and select the drink size that you’d like. There isn’t a fancy milk frother so you won’t be able to perfect your latte art, and there isn’t any way of adjusting the temperature of your coffee either - something that will be disappointing for those that like their coffee really hot. Unlike some of the more expensive Keurig coffee makers, there isn’t an iced setting on the K-Slim.

If you want to make a coffee to enjoy on the go, the Keurig K-Slim is able to hold travel mugs that are seven inches tall on its drip tray. Other handy features include the auto switch-off function which turns the machine off five minutes after you’ve finished making a coffee.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Pods: The Keurig K-Slim is compatible with a huge range of Keurig’s pods - these are called K-Cups. Many of the K-Cups are collaborations with big brands such as Starbucks so that you can enjoy your coffee shop favorites at home. If you do opt for Starbucks K-Cups, you can expect to pay around $13.12 for a pack of 22 cups.

Some coffee lovers aren’t a fan of using pods though because they are made of plastic. Keurig’s 2020 mission was to make 100% of its coffee pods recyclable but if you don’t want to use them at all, there is another option. The Keurig K-Slim is suitable for use with a reusable K-Cup, an alternative designed to use ground coffee that you add yourself to the cup.

It’s worth noting that the Keurig K-Slim isn’t compatible with a selection of Keurig’s other pods and they include; K-Carafe, K-Mug, Vue, or Rivo capsules.

Reviews: The Keurig K-Slim scores an average of 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon. Lots of users comment on the slim design and explain that this means the coffee machine doesn’t take up their entire countertop. Many other positive comments mention the fast heat-up time on the K-Slim, and there’s plenty of praise for how easy this coffee maker is to use as well.

There are some criticisms of the Keurig K-Slim such as despite the machine’s narrow width, some users felt it stretches back quite far which makes it difficult to reach the water reservoir when you need to top it up. Some reviews mention that it’s a shame there are no temperature controls, which is a shame when you like your coffee hotter than the standard brewing temperature. In terms of the design of the K-Slim, some reviews criticize the power cord length by saying it’s too short, and others say the needle that punctures the coffee pods is very prone to getting clogged up.

Conclusion: The Keurig K-Slim is an ideal choice for anyone who wants to make a cup of coffee without much effort or mess. There’s a vast range of K-Cup pods to choose from, or you can purchase a separate reusable K-Cup and fill it with ground coffee instead. The water reservoir on this Keurig machine holds enough water for four drinks, and there are three different drink sizes to choose from.

The K-Slim won’t be able to froth milk so it’s not a good option for latte lovers, and since it’s a single-serve machine, you can’t make multiple coffees at once. Available at under $80 though, the Keurig K-Slim is a great option if you want super convenient coffee at the touch of a button.