Prime Day AirPods deal cuts price to just $114

In the run-up to the Amazon Prime Day deals, the latest model Apple AirPods with the wired charging case were available for a very reasonable $124.99. Now that the Prime Day deals have actually begun, the price has dropped even further – to a best-ever $114.99.

Along with a $199 AirPods Pro deal, Prime Day is proving to be a good time to grab these very popular wireless earbuds. These prices, though, will only last until the end of Wednesday – and as ever with Prime Day, you'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime to do that (but you can always sign up to a free trial, so you don't miss out on these offers).

Here are the AirPods deals for Prime Day, including discounts on the AirPods Pro:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wired Charging Case $159 $114 at Amazon

You can score a fantastic $44 price cut on the Apple AirPods with wired charging case at Amazon, hitting the best ever price. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Prime Day brings big discounts on Apple products, as Amazon has the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for an all-time low price of $199. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

All of Apple's most recent AirPods, released in 2019, feature the H1 chip for voice control with Siri, ensuring you can make calls hands-free, or skip that song you don't like while you're on the move. This chip also ensures a stable wireless connection, for enhanced audio. With the charging case, you're looking at up to 24 hours of listening time while you're on the move.

The Apple AirPods (2019) are a fixture of these busy sales periods, and even began to sell out during last year's Black Friday deals. The wired charging case model is the only one technically tagged as a Prime Day Deal so far – it's possible we'll see further discounts, but not very likely, since Prime Day is now in full swing in the States. The 2019 AirPods Pro price is still the best we've seen, however.

