Canon: Why the 5D Mark III has no articulating screen

There's no articulating screen on the new 5D Mark III

Canon has explained the reasoning behind the decision to not include an articulated screen on its new Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR.

David Parry from Canon UK told TechRadar that its absence was due to the camera's weatherproofing needing to be maintained.

"It would affect the weatherproofing, and we feel that is more important," he said.

"The majority of people asking for articulated screens are of course videographers, and most of those will use field monitors."

Parry also explained that he believes the field of view of the 1,040,000-dot LCD should also be adequate for the majority of users.

The 5D Mark III is likely to be used by a large amount of videographers, as its predecessor has led the way in video on DSLR, being the first to feature HD video recording.

Screens

So far, only two cameras in the EOS range feature articulating screens, the 600D and the 60D, which fit into the beginner and enthusiast ranges.

Available from the end of March, the Canon EOS 5D Mark III UK price is set to be around £2999.