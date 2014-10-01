Sprint, Verizon and AT&T are on a data-doubling roll

Data is one of the many currencies with which wireless carriers do business, and three US carriers have just decided to give more of it away.

It began with AT&T over the weekend doubling the amount of data available to new and existing 15GB and up shared plan customers who sign up for the promotion before October 31.

These doubled plans start with 30GB of data for $130 and go up from there, and customers will retain these new rates indefinitely.

That was somewhat remarkable in and of itself, but then Sprint came along and upped the ante.

Data war

Sprint countered just days after AT&T's announcement that it will offer shared plan customers 60GB, 80GB or 120GB of data for $130, $150 and $225 respectively, doubling AT&T's offer. Sprint also doubled the data on several of its business plans.

Like AT&T, Sprint will let new and existing customers sign up for these rates until October 31, but they'll keep the rates forever.

Then Verizon, not to be outdone, announced its own data plan increases, with 15GB now costing $110, 30GB costing $130, and all tiers above that doubling.

Meanwhile AT&T announced some other incentives, including an LG G Pad 7.0 LTE tablet for $1 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 8.0 for $100 with any smartphone purchase, as well as extending its $100 credit for customers who purchase phones on a Next plan and $200 off any iPad with the purchase of an iPhone on a Next plan.

Via CNET