Windows Phone 7.5 Mango update begins rolling out

It's been a long wait, but Microsoft's Windows Phone 7.5 update has finally come to fruition, with the company rolling the update out to handsets from today.

The new software, previously codenamed Mango, is the fledgling OS's first major update, and should hit all Windows Phone handsets by the end of October 2011.

You'll get Mango based on your network and what country you're in – so if you're champing at the bit, you'll want to keep an eye on Microsoft's handy 'Where's my phone update?' web page.

But if you're not first out of the gate with the Mango software, never fear. We've had a good nose through it in our hands on Windows Phone 7.5 Mango review which takes in its most exciting new features so you can see what you have to look forward to.

There are over 500 new features included in the 7.5 software and our initial review takes in the biggest of them, including multitasking app switching, updated messaging and calendar apps, and the ever deeper Facebook integration.

You'll need to update the installer on your computer to get Windows Phone 7.5, and it's worth backing your handset up before you install the software – just a couple of little things you can be getting on with while you wait.